Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lifezone Metals Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LZM)

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lifezone Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lifezone Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lifezone Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.39 million during the quarter.

LZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lifezone Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LZM opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Lifezone Metals has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth $4,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

