Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

