Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SPB)

7/29/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

7/24/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

7/18/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.00.

7/16/2024 – Superior Plus was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

7/15/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Superior Plus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPB opened at C$7.97 on Tuesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

