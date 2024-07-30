REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in REV Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

REVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REVG stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

