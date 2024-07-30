Reviewing Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $31.17 million 0.24 -$56.92 million ($0.48) -0.11 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion N/A $311.68 million $0.32 24.28

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Tenet Fintech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -224.05% -58.95% -39.98% Full Truck Alliance 26.48% 7.23% 6.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 1 3.00

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Tenet Fintech Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

