Reviewing Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Toyota Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $349.85 million 1.11 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -7.52 Toyota Motor $312.38 billion 0.83 $34.12 billion $25.39 7.58

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro. Gogoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

15.9% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gogoro and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 1 0 0 2.00 Toyota Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Gogoro has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -14.51% -33.56% -10.39% Toyota Motor 10.99% 14.82% 5.82%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Gogoro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

