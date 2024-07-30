Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVTY. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Stock Up 9.1 %

RVTY opened at $125.59 on Monday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.