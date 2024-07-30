Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Raised to $127.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Get Revvity alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Revvity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.