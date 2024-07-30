Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.15, but opened at $121.44. Revvity shares last traded at $120.54, with a volume of 70,636 shares traded.
The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Revvity
In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Revvity
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Revvity Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
