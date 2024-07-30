Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of REXR opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.