Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

About Riverview Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

