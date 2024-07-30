Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
