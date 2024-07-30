Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roku by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Roku by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 13,592.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after acquiring an additional 131,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

