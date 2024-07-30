Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.68. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

