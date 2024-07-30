Roth Capital Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

NUWE stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($21.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 202.97% and a negative return on equity of 316.90%.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

