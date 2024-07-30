Roth Mkm Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

