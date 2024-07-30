Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFP

Canfor Stock Performance

Canfor stock opened at C$15.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.