Royal Bank of Canada Raises Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $455.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $440.16 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.83.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

