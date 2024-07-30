Royal Bank of Canada Raises The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $115.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $110.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,963,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 368,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.