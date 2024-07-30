Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.23 and a 200 day moving average of $216.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.