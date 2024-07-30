Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

