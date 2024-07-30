Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 15,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 34,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Save Foods Trading Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $751,544.10, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.18.

About Save Foods

(Get Free Report)

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.