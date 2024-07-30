SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

