SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.91.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
