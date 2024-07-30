Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Scatec ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $7.95.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
