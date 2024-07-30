Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in July

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Scatec ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.