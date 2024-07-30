Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $7.24. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Scheid Vineyards Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported ($7.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

