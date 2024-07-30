Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY24 guidance at $0.85-1.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.87.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

