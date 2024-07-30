Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.35. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DUK opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $110.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 389,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 62,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

