Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Security National Financial Price Performance
Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Security National Financial
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.