Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,399,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

