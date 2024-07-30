Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sekisui House has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.80.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

