Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

