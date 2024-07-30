Select Medical (SEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $1.96-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

