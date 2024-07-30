SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

