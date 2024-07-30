Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $38.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NYSE:ST opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -344.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 178.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

