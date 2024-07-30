Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.26.

Shake Shack Stock Up 4.3 %

Shake Shack stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 151.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

