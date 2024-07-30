Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.80.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.