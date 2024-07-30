Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 711,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.80.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. engages research, development, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. It offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestive system, immune metabolism, motor neuron disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular, psychoneurotic, neoplasm, autoimmunity, systemic anti-infection, mental nerve, anti-tumor, oncology, respiratory system, nervous system, auto-immunity, hypertension, neuromyelitis, diabetes, anticholinesterase, polypeptide hormones uterine tonic, antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, anesthetic, immunomodulatory, antiviral, reflux esophagitis, analgesics, weight management, malignant peritoneal effusion, ulcerative colitis, myasthenia gravis, burn injury, anticoagulant, anti-epileptic, anticonvulsant, Alzheimer's, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.