Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 95,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

