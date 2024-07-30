Shell Asset Management Co. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter worth about $249,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MINISO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

MNSO stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

