Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $43,000 in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitfarms in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.