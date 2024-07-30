Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth about $23,993,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,993,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $1,822,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 352,072 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $901,304.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,375,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,162,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 4.7 %

LAB opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

