Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,171 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $1,607,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 117.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 563.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

