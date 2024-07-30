Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,560,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after acquiring an additional 290,403 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SP Plus by 721.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 285,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.