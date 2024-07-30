Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Decreases By 6.3%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
AlloVir Trading Down 1.8 %
AlloVir stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.78. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
