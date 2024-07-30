Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Decreases By 14.3%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

