Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Grows By 13.2%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get Annexon alerts:

Annexon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $596.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 641,549 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.