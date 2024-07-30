Short Interest in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Increases By 27.2%

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

AESI stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,175,427.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,051,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 51,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,175,427.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,051,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,167,215.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 195,772 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 60.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 68.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

