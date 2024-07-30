Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Expands By 10.9%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $837,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,091,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,518,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $73,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $325.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.27 and its 200 day moving average is $306.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $419.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

