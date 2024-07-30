Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Rises By 27.8%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BBU opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

