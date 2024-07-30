Short Interest in Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Rises By 27.9%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Get Calbee alerts:

Calbee Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLBEY stock opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.28. Calbee has a 1 year low of C$4.31 and a 1 year high of C$6.01.

Calbee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.