Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Grows By 11.0%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,803,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 1,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.5 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Canadian Utilities stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $25.24.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Healthcare Stock Rides the Acute Services Phenomenon to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.