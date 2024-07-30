Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Grows By 11.0%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,803,500 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 1,624,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.5 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Featured Stories

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

