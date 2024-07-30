Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Rises By 11.0%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

CF Industries stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.