Short Interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Increases By 11.0%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

